Biechele Royce Advisors Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $195.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.