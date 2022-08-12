BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,939 shares of company stock worth $1,570,995. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

