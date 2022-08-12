Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

