BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 3,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $95.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,833. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

