BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.35. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
