Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $387,465.35 and approximately $12,940.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
