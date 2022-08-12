BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,284,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

