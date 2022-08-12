BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BlackBerry by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.