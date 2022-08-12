BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.76. 287,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.89.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

