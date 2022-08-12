BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of BL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 287,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 257.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

