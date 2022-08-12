BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $728.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.83 and its 200 day moving average is $685.37. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

