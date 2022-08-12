Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 289350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.15.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

