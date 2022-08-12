Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

