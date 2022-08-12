Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,516 shares of company stock worth $10,537,583. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 106.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,599,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 144.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $551,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

