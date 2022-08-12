BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $741.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.