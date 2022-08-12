BMO Capital Markets Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$11.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Shares of MRETF opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
