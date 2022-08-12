BMO Capital Markets Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 390,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.