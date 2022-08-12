BMO Capital Markets Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.60.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock traded up C$1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 928,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,239. The stock has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.40.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.