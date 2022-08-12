BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 2,290 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland
In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ADM opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Featured Articles
