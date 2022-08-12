BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,058 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BHP Group Profile

BHP stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

