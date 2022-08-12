BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,503,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,435,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
