BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,503,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,435,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

