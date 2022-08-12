Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 11,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 236,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Bon Natural Life Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

