Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 356.1% from the July 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

