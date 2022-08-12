Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 72,592 shares trading hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.82.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.