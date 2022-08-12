Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

