Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

