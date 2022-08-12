Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $148.26. 2,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.