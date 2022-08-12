Brie Carere Sells 11,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,212. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

