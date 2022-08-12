Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.12. 10,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,036. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

