Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $65.62

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Everbridge Stock Down 2.9 %

EVBG stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

