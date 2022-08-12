Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $23.29

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.38. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

