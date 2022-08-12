Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $228.33

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.68 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

