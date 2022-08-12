Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $228.33

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.33.
REMYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.68 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
