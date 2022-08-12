Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I reduced their target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.6 %

REFI stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other news, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $120,953.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

