Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.4 %
BKD stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,666,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
