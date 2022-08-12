Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of BAM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,567,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

