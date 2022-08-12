Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. 34,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,885. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

