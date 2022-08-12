Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $21,614,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.