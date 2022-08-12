Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

