Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bumble by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,133,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after buying an additional 420,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $6,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

