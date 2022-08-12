Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bumble Price Performance
BMBL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Trading of Bumble
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bumble by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,133,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after buying an additional 420,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $6,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
