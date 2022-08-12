Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 25,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.80 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,617,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 182.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

