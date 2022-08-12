Burney Co. Buys 18,262 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 468.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.