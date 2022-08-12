Burney Co. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.00 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.