Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 530.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.