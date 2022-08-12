Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Burney Co. lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in ABM Industries by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
Insider Activity at ABM Industries
In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
