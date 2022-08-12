Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.