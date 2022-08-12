Burney Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Company Profile

Get Rating

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

