Burney Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Burney Co. cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $123,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GATX Stock Up 0.3 %
GATX stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
About GATX
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
