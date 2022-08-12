Burney Co. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 606,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

