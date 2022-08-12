Burney Co. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

