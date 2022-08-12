Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,921,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 70,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.